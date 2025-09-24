Tunnel to Towers: 5K run returns this Sunday, closing these streets in Manhattan and Brooklyn

Since 2002, thousands retrace the steps of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller on the last Sunday in September

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation will once again host its annual run/walk through the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel this Sunday, Sept. 28, honoring the memory of Firefighter Stephen Siller and the 343 FDNY members who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The event retraces the final steps of Siller, who was off duty on the morning of Sept. 11 when he grabbed his gear and attempted to reach the Twin Towers. Stopped at the entrance of the then-Brooklyn Battery Tunnel, Siller abandoned his vehicle and ran through the tunnel on foot toward Lower Manhattan. He died in the World Trade Center collapse.

Some 30,000 participants are expected to take part on Sunday, two weeks after the nation marked the 24th anniversary of the attacks.

Proceeds from the run support the Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s mission of assisting families of fallen first responders and service members, including paying off mortgages for surviving spouses.

The 5K route begins at 9:30 a.m. in Red Hook, passes through the tunnel, and ends in Lower Manhattan near the World Trade Center site.

Street closures will be in effect in both boroughs at the discretion of the NYPD, which has yet to confirm the exact time streets will close and reopen, though traditionally it is from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Brooklyn closures include:

Beard Street between Richards Street and Dwight Street

Visitation Place between Van Brunt Street and Richards Street

Verona Street between Van Brunt Street and Columbia Street

Delevan Street between Van Brunt Street and Columbia Street

Commerce Street between Van Brunt Street and Columbia Street

Seabring Street between Van Brunt Street and Columbia Street

Bowne Street between Van Brunt Street and Hamilton Avenue

Hamilton Avenue between Van Brunt Street and Henry Street

Woodhull Street between Hamilton Avenue and Hamilton Avenue

Hamilton Avenue between Woodhull Street and Hicks Street

Columbia Street between Verona Street and Hamilton Avenue

Dwight Street between Beard Street and Commerce Street/Columbia Street

Richards Street between King Street and Bowne Street/Hamilton Avenue

Van Brunt Street between Visitation Place and Hamilton Avenue

Hugh L. Carey Tunnel, Manhattan-bound entrance

Manhattan closures include:

West Thames Street between West Street and Battery Park Esplanade

Liberty Street between West Street and Battery Park Esplanade

Vesey Street between West Street and North End Avenue

River Terrace between Warren Street and Vesey Street

Murray Street between North End Avenue and West Street

Murray Street between North End Avenue and River Terrace

Warren Street between West Street and River Terrace

North End Avenue between Warren Street and Vesey Street

South End Avenue between West Thames Street and Liberty Street

West Street between Warren Street and Battery Park Underpass/Battery Place

Battery Park Underpass

Motorists should expect delays and use alternate routes.