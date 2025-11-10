The battle between horse-drawn carriage drivers and animal rights activists continues, and the latest episode in the saga is heading to court.

The Transport Workers Union (TWU) of America announced on Monday that it filed a lawsuit in a Manhattan state Supreme Court against NYCLASS, alleging the animal advocacy group slandered horse-drawn carriage drivers as “evil animal abusers” through years of “malicious lies and misinformation.”

While animal rights activists have long called for an end to horse-drawn carriage rides in NYC, TWU Local 100 and NYCLASS have been at odds throughout 2025 after a string of high-profile horse deaths rocked NYC. TWU has denied abuse and claims the horses died of natural causes.

NYCLASS held rallies and press conferences throughout 2025, many of which were attended by protestors who said the industry is cruel to the animals. TWU took NYCLASS to court, saying the group spreads false information about how the animals are treated. TWU Local 100 represents between 200 and 300 carriage drivers in the city.

“NYCLASS has promoted a false narrative for far too long,” TWU International President John Samuelsen said. “It has demonized a whole class of workers, mostly immigrants who came to New York City for the American dream, as animal abusers, and that is absolutely false.”

Samuelson has maintained that the horses receive a healthy diet and veterinary care, and are treated humanely.

“The Central Park horse-carriage drivers take good care of their horses, and independent equine veterinarians over the years have consistently attested that to be true,” he said. “There is no systemic neglect or abuse going on. Period.”

At the center of the controversy is not only the well-being of horses, but Ryder’s Law, the nickname of City Council Intro. 967. If enacted, the legislation would wind down and end the horse-drawn carriage industry in NYC.

The bill, introduced by Queens Council Member Robert Holden, is named after Ryder, a horse who collapsed in Hell’s Kitchen in 2022 during a heatwave, sparking outrage from animal advocates.

Ryder later died of cancer in October that year.

More recently, another horse, named Lady, collapsed and died from an aortic rupture near Times Square. NYCLASS told “malicious lies about Lady,” according to court papers.

“NYCLASS also told the media that Lady was worked to death, continuing NYCLASS’ ongoing pattern of malicious misrepresentations,” the suit alleges.

Meanwhile, Edita Birnkrant, executive director of NYCLASS, who is at many rallies against the horse-drawn carriage industry, said the organization has not yet been served with the lawsuit.

“This appears to be a desperate attempt by a failing business brought low by its own actions,” she said. “For years, New Yorkers and people around the world have witnessed horses collapsing and even dying on our streets, spooking and running wild in traffic and in Central Park, crashing into cars and injuring people.”

Birnkrant referenced Chicago and other cities that have shut down the horse-carriage industry.

“Cities around the world have already phased out or shut down horse-drawn carriages, and more are continuing to do so every year to protect public safety and animal welfare,” she said. “Polls in recent years have consistently shown that an overwhelming majority of New Yorkers agree with this common-sense worldwide trend and support removing horse carriages from Midtown.

The lawsuit seeks in excess of $1 million in damages, with the final amount to be determined in court if NYCLASS is found liable.