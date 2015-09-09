Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The family of a young Manhattan woman who tumbled to her death onto subway tracks two days before her 21st birthday is fundraising online for her memorial service.

TyAsia Matos, 20, slipped onto the tracks as the No. 4 train was leaving Grand Central-42nd Street station early Sunday, according to police. She was relieving herself between cars when she fell.

Police said Matos lived in Harlem, while family said was staying in her cousin in the Bronx and worked at a McDonald’s in Brooklyn.

Family and friends recently organized a candlelight vigil for her to mourn their loss.

“That was my best friend, my diary, always telling me right from wrong,” said her cousin Shaniqua Shannon, 20. “I love and miss her so much it hurts to know I would never physically see her again or hear again.I love you Tyasia, may her soul rest in peace.”

Many posted on social media.

“You were supposed to be turning 21 in 2 days,” wrote Rosalyn Janelle, who identified herself as Matos’ cousin on Facebook.

“While we all mourn your absence from this earth and are completely heartbroken God’s plan is in effect. This provides some comfort. I love you cousin. Still can’t believe you are gone. Im a ball of emotions right now.

A funeral service will be held in the Bronx at LaPaz Funeral Home on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Her family is fundraising online to cover the service’s costs. “TyAsia was loved and impacted the lives of her family and friends,” reads the GoFundMe page.

“She will be forever missed.”

