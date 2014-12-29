Uber driver carjacked in Brooklyn

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Four men carjacked an Uber driver in Crown Heights on Monday morning, police said.

The 39-year-old driver took two of the suspects from Coney Island to Schenectady Avenue and Dean Street around 1 a.m.

At the destination, two more men jumped in the car and one of them put a firearm to the back of the driver’s head, cops said. The robbers — described as being between 18 and 22 years old and wearing dark-colored jackets — rode off in the black 2013 Lexus sedan with the driver’s iPhone, according to the NYPD. The driver was uninjured in the holdup.

“We’re very thankful that our driver partner was not hurt during this crime,” Uber said in a statement. “We are working closely with the authorities to support this ongoing investigation and hope the perpetrators are swiftly brought to justice.”