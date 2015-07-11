Uber combats city cap bill by offering $10 carpool rides

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Move over and put on your friendly face, because Uber is offering $10 carpool rides in Manhattan.

The app announced via their website the limited time offer that allows riders from 96th Street and below to uberPOOL for 10 bucks flat. Riders can travel solo or in pairs and can still enjoy the benefits of uberX including the same cars and drivers as well as room for luggage.

Since Uber’s debut in 2011, the city’s taxi usage has declined 15.5% from April 2012 to April 2015, but according to the TLC, there has been an increase in bumper-to-bumper traffic. The e-car service superpower said their carpool plan is to “help reduce the congestion.” The city recently announced a pending bill to put a cap on the number of black and livery cars to combat citywide congestion.

If all goes well, commuters will still be able to enjoy the luxuries of Uber and save a couple of bucks for happy hour.