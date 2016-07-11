UberPOOL promotion offers commute cards for unlimited rides in Manhattan

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Uber is offering flat-rate commute cards for peak-hour Manhattan carpoolers as part of a summer promotion.

The cards, available for purchase beginning Tuesday, will allow for unlimited uberPOOL rides in Manhattan, below 125th Street, between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on weekdays.

Riders will have to purchase the passes through the online shopping website Gilt City, which is partnering with Uber on the promotion. Passes will be available through August in three different time-based increments: a two-week unlimited card for $49; a four-week for $79; or an eight week for $159.

UberPOOL trips in the designated Manhattan area currently cost a flat $5 during the week.

“We are hoping to make commuting in the hot summer just a little bit easier by expanding our $5 uberPOOL flat-rate option to include unlimited uberPOOL rides in Manhattan for the first time ever,” said Josh Mohrer, Uber NYC General Manager, in a statement.

The time intervals for the cards will be activated upon their first use.