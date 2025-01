Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A 14-passenger van veered off the Henry Hudson Parkway near the George Washington Bridge Tuesday morning, according to the Office of Emergency Management.

Two people were injured, the FDNY said. They were sent to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital and are in serious but stable condition, the FDNY said.

The van overturned on a northbound Henry Hudson Parkway ramp near the entrance to the bridge, OEM said, which led to a number of road closures and traffic delays in the area.