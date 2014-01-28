Verizon brings wireless service to stations

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Verizon joined its wireless providers in giving its customers service in 28 subway stations in Manhattan, the company announced Tuesday.

Subscribers to Verizon can now use their cellphones at 28 stations in Manhattan, including three new stations as part of the second rollout of underground wireless service.

The new stations where Verizon service can be used are 34th Street-Herald Square, 42nd Street-Bryant Park, and 28th Street stop on the No. 6 line, according to Transit Wireless. The full second phase of underground wireless service coming in the first quarter of the year will cover 40 stations, including all underground stops in Queens and Grand Central Terminal.

The first major set of stations to get wireless service included Rockefeller Center, Columbus Circle and Times Square. AT&T and T-Mobile service had already been available at those stations, with Sprint aiming to bring their service underground this year.

Transit Wireless and wireless carriers are covering the entire cost of wiring underground stations for cellphone service.