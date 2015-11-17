Veronique “Ronnie” Hakim appointed the MTA’s new president of transit

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The MTA appointed a new president of the city’s transit Tuesday, the agency’s eighth such appointment, authorities said.

Veronique “Ronnie” Hakim spent 23 years with the MTA, including providing policy and legal advice for the Second Avenue subway project and the expansion of the No. 7 train, according to the MTA.

“Our transit network is the lifeblood of the entire region, and I am glad to welcome Ronnie back to New York City Transit and to entrust her with the responsibility of ensuring safe and reliable service even as ridership grows every month,” MTA Chairman and CEO Thomas Prendergast said in a statement. “Ronnie’s comprehensive transportation experience, her detailed vision for the future and her demonstrated ability to bring real improvements to customers make her the right person to tackle New York City Transit’s challenges now.”

Hakim has also worked for NJ Transit as its executive director, and as the executive director of the NJ Turnpike Authority.

Hakim attended the University of Rochester for her undergraduate degree and received her law degree from the Pace University School of Law, according to the MTA.

Hakim’s term will begin on Dec. 28. She will oversee the city’s subways, buses, the Staten Island Railway, and the paratransit service.

Gene Russianoff, attorney for the Straphangers Campaign, called Hakim’s appointment “historic” adding she is the first woman to be put in charge of the city’s subways and buses.

“Ronnie is a dedicated career public servant and we look forward to working with her,” Russianoff said in a statement. “Based on our experience with Ronnie, we expect her to be fair and open to the concerns of riders.”