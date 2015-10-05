Vintage 1917 train will take subway riders to Yankees playoff game against Houston Astros

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

An olive-green, vintage train that dates back to the 1910s will run express from Grand Central Station to Yankee Stadium tomorrow evening for the playoff game.

The four-car, Lo-V train has rattan seats and paddle fans, instead of air conditioning. It also uses air pressure to open and close its doors, rather than electric motors. It dates back to 1917, and was retired in the early 1960s. Transit workers volunteer to keep it in good condition at the East 180th Street shop.The train will leave from Grand Central about 7 p.m. on the uptown express track on the Lexington Avenue Line and take 30 minutes to reach Yankee Stadium, where the Houston Astros will take on the Bronx Bombers in their wild card game, starting at 8 p.m.

It is called a “Lo-V,” or low-voltage train, because its predecessors had a much higher — and more dangerous — voltage that ran directly from the third rail to the motorman’s controller.