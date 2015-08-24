Dangerous Brooklyn intersection gets a makeover

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A risky intersection in Brooklyn has been given a safety makeover as part of Vision Zero, the city Department of Transportation said yesterday.

The Prospect Heights streets of Atlantic, Washington, and Underhill Avenues were given new and shortened crosswalks, as well as safety barriers and restricted left turns. Pedestrians were also given 15 more seconds to cross the street.

“Atlantic, Washington, and Underhill Avenues have long been a dangerous intersection that divided this neighborhood,” said DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg in a statement. “I am proud of my team for tackling this complex intersection and making it safer for the Brooklynites who walk, cycle, and drive through it daily.”

Vision Zero is Mayor Bill de Blasio’s plan to end traffic deaths citywide.

Between 2009 and 2013, 99 people were hurt in crashes at the intersection, the DOT said. Injury data was not available from this year or 2014, but there have not been any fatalities.

Transportation Alternatives said Atlantic Avenue needs a total redesign, as well as dedicated bus lanes and bike lanes.

“For New York City to reach Vision Zero, we need redesigns like these along all of Atlantic Avenue and the other major corridors where most traffic fatalities and serious injuries take place,” said the group’s deputy director Caroline Samponaro in a statement.