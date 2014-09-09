Vision Zero sees $25M in federal money

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Vision Zero pedestrian safety effort is getting $25 million from the Obama administration for more than a dozen projects, Sen. Charles Schumer announced yesterday.

The grant money will go to 13 projects in four boroughs that will make streets near schools, bicycle routes and transit hubs safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

“This major federal funding is great news for New York City’s cornerstone street safety initiative,” Schumer said in a statement.

Improvements to the streetscape that will be funded through the U.S. Department of Transportation grant will benefit six Queens schools and one each in Harlem and Staten Island; the Harlem Metro-North station, about 30 blocks along the Fourth Avenue R line in Brooklyn; and near the Brooklyn Greenway and bike path at Gowanus and Bay Ridge, according to Schumer’s office.

“Millions of New Yorkers will benefit from this grant,” city Department of Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg said in a statement.