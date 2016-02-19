W train may return to NYC this fall, MTA says

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

After six years, the MTA plans to bring back the W train.

According to a press release Friday, the MTA is proposing that the W train return this fall to replace the Q train service in Queens and add another service in Manhattan. It was previously eliminated because of budget cuts in 2010.

The W train would run locally from Ditmars Boulevard in Astoria to Whitehall Street in Manhattan. The proposed service is in preparation for the Q train to begin running on the Second Avenue Subway line, which is expected to open later this year.

When the W train service begins, the Q train would temporarily terminate at 57th Street-Seventh Avenue until the Second Avenue line opens. The Q train will then run from 96th Street in Manhattan to Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue in Brooklyn, stopping at 86th Street, 72nd Street, Lexington Avenue-63rd Street, 57th Street-Seventh Avenue and all express stops on the Broadway Line in Manhattan.

On weekends, however, there would be no W train service and Q trains would run to Astoria.

Additionally, the N train would be express between 34th Street-Herald Square and Canal Street.

The proposed changes would cost nearly $14 million annually. The MTA is planning to hold a public hearing to discuss these proposed changes sometime in the spring.