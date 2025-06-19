Weather advisory: Heavy rain, hail and high winds in the forecast for NYC’s Thursday’s evening commute

The AccuWeather forecast predicts severe weather with damaging winds, scattered thunderstorms, and high heat in NYC on Thursday afternoon into the evening rush hour.

Very warm temperatures and high humidity will cover the city, leading to possible heavy thunderstorms with hail and heavy winds reaching up to 31 mph later in the afternoon and evening.

Thursday’s high-low temperatures are expected to be 89 and 67 degrees, according to Accuweather.

Gov. Kathy Hochul sent out a severe weather advisory for Thursday and the rest of the week.

“With severe storms and dangerous heat expected across the state, I’m urging all New Yorkers to take precautions, stay indoors when possible, vote early, stay hydrated, and check on your fellow New Yorkers,” she said. “My administration will be closely monitoring the weather over the next week, and I encourage all New Yorkers to stay weather aware, watch their local forecast, and follow all local guidance.”

Traffic and possible flight delays

Major travel delays and disruptions are expected on highways and at airports across the Northeast along the Interstate 95 corridor from Washington, D.C., to New York City through Thursday evening.

“As the storms approach the airports at the major metro areas from New York City to Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., airline delays and ground stops will increase dramatically. Some flights may even be cancelled,” Jonathan Porter, AccuWeather chief meteorologist, said.

Meteorologists warn that drivers should be prepared for the risk of urban flooding, high water, and sudden poor visibility as the storms approach. Roads that tend to flood during downpours should be avoided.

Due to the saturated ground in some areas, strong wind gusts during storms can easily push over trees or break off rotting limbs, leading to possible power outages.

Wind advisory for MTA bridges and tunnels

In response to Thursday’s severe storms and heavy winds, MTA Bridges and Tunnels will implement a preemptive ban on empty tractor-trailer and tandem vehicles at all bridges. The ban will go into effect at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 19, 2025, and is anticipated to remain in effect until approximately 9 p.m.

For information about the weather, visit weather.com.