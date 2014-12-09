Weekend PATH services returns to World Trade Center this month

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Port Authority officials announced Tuesday that weekend PATH service will return to the Newark-to-World Trade Center line after a year of Superstorm Sandy repair work.

The Exchange Place and World Trade Center stops will reopen on Dec. 20 with new signals and electronics, according to the PA. In February, the agency shut down weekend service of the two tunnels that connect the stations to fix all of the damage caused by floodwaters from the storm.

More Sandy related work on PATH service is set for next year.