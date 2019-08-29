Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The West Indian American Day Parade in Crown Heights, Brooklyn will shut down over a dozen streets on Monday. Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Thousands of people are expected to head to Crown Heights on Labor Day for the annual J’Ouvert festival and West Indian American Day Carnival.

The festival and parade celebrate Caribbean culture with elaborate costumes and music – the planning of which takes most of the year.

With high attendance anticipated, the celebration will also mean headaches for motorists in the area. But you can get ahead of the traffic now, with this list of street closures.

The following streets will be closed at the discretion of the NYPD on Monday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for J’Ouvert and the West Indian American Day Carnival.

Grand Army Plaza

Buffalo Avenue between Eastern Parkway and East New York Avenue

Rochester Avenue between East New York Avenue and Sterling Place

Ralph Avenue between Eastern Parkway and East New York Avenue

East New York Avenue between Howard and Utica avenues

Eastern Parkway between Howard Avenue and Grand Army Plaza

Washington Avenue between Sterling Place and Lincoln Road

Flatbush Avenue between Grand Army Plaza and Caton Avenue

Ocean Avenue between Empire Boulevard and Parkside Avenue

Butler Place between Grand Army Plaza and Sterling Place

St. John’s Place between Underhill Avenue and Grand Army Plaza

Rockaway Parkway between East New York Avenue and Rutland Road

Parkside Avenue between Park Circle and Flatbush Avenue

Bedford Avenue between Eastern Parkway and Empire Boulevard

Empire Boulevard between Flatbush and Nostrand avenues

Nostrand Avenue between Empire and Linden boulevards

Lincoln Place between Eastern Parkway and East New York Avenue

