NYC bike-in movie will feature ‘E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial,’ of course

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Williamsburg will have the city’s first bike-in movie Tuesday night.

The bike-in film will be shown at the Brooklyn Flea Space on Kent Avenue, between North 11th and North 12th streets. Nonprofit Bike New York will give a 90-minute class on biking in the city, then Citi Bike will show “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” chosen because of its iconic scene of E.T. biking across the moon.

Citi Bike has promised new nearby stations will be functioning by the time the movie shows.

There were seven stations installed on Monday — including near McCarren Park on North 12th Street and Bedford Avenue, as well as on Leonard and Bayard streets. Another new station is on Berry and North Eighth streets.

Citi Bike will install eight more stations this Tuesday, including on Kent Avenue and North Seventh Street, and Union Avenue and Jackson Street.

Thirty-three new stations will come to Williamsburg as part of Citi Bike’s second phase of expansion. There were only nine before, as north as Metropolitan Avenue. They went as far east as Havemeyer Street.

Other nearby neighborhoods getting the blue bikes include Long Island City and Greenpoint.