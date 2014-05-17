World’s Fair festivalgoers can ride in vintage style on special subway train

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Experience vintage style on your subway ride to the World’s Fair festival on Sunday.

A special “Train of Many Colors” will shuttle subway commuters along the 7 line to just steps away from Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, where the city will be celebrating the anniversaries of the 1939 and 1964 New York World’s fairs.

The train features subway cars that were in service from 1932 to 1977. Commuters will get to witness such luxuries as ceiling fans, padded seats and incandescent lighbulbs.

The train operates between Times Square and Flushing Main Streeet on the 7 line from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The celebration of the 75th and 50th anniversaries of the two fairs will include concerts, magicians and even the original Batmobile from the 1960s TV series.