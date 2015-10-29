World Series fans heading to Queens encouraged to take mass transit

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The biggest event in baseball is going to bring the biggest traffic mess Queens has seen in a very long time.

Officials are encouraging crowds flocking to the three World Series games at Citi Field to take mass transit, either via the subway or the Long Island Rail Road. The Mets and Kansas City Royals play games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the stadium.

Here’s how to get to the games:

The No. 7 train stops at the Mets-Willets Point stop next to the Jackie Robinson Rotunda. Officials called it the “fast, convenient and ‘green’ way to to travel to the game.”

For LIRR riders, the best bet is to head to Penn Station, Woodside and all station on the Port Washington Branch for direct travel to Citi Field.

Fans from Long Island, southern Queens or other LIRR branches can change trains at Woodside, a five-minute ride from the ballpark.