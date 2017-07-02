WTC PATH service resumes after suitcase found on tracks, officials say

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

PATH train service going in and out of the World Trade Center was suspended on July 2, 2017, after an unattended suitcase was found on the tracks, according to the Port Authority. Photo Credit: Anthony Lanzilote

The suitcase found on the tracks at the World Trade Center PATH station was cleared by police after it halted service to and from the station for more than an hour, according to officials.

The bag was discovered on Track 2 of the WTC PATH station at about 3 p.m. and the station was subsequently closed, according to the Port Authority police.

Port Authority’s K9 was on scene, and the NYPD bomb squad arrived and cleared the suitcase, allowing service at the station to resume, officials said.

Bryan Radwancky, 35, was working at Kheil’s when an officer wearing an army camouflage uniform told him and the rest of the employees to leave the station.

“It was very nervewracking,” said the Crown Heights resident. “We were with customers and one came in and said you need to get out now. When they saw we were finishing up, they were like get out.”

“It was scary. It was a little frightening,” he added. “It felt very abrubt. There was a sense of urgency. We all just ran.”

Ultimately, he said it was the right response to the situation.

“What if there was a bomb in that bag?” Radwancky said. “Given the reputation of this area and the history, you don’t know what to expect.”

With Alison Fox