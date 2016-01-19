World Trade Center Oculus transportation hub opening in March

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The World Trade Center Transportation Hub will finally open the first week of March.

The massive transit station, expected to be used by 200,000 people a day, has a wing-like appearance. The Port Authority is calling it the “Oculus,” a design that features a circular opening at the top of a dome.

The space is approximately 800,000 square feet, and will be the third biggest transportation center in New York City, following Penn Station and Grand Central. It will connect to the PATH and 11 subway lines, as well as the World Trade Center Memorial site and the Battery Park City Ferry Terminal. It will have shopping options as well.

The main hall is 365 feet long, about 90 feet longer than Grand Central Terminal’s main concourse.

The Port Authority says the amount of steel used to create the project is equal to about 880 school buses.

The station will also be climate-controlled, similar to the new subway station on 34th Street and 11th Avenue.