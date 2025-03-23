Yankees home opener vs. the Brewers: How to get there by public transit

A vintage train will head to the Yankees’ home opener on March 27.

New Yorkers will have a home run commute to Yankee Stadium as the MTA launches more transit service to see the Yankees home opener on Thursday, March 27.

Bronx Bomber fans looking to see the team take on the Milwaukee Brewers on opening day can take various MTA services to the stadium before the 3:05 p.m. game time.

Getting there via Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road (LIRR)

Metro-North Hudson line trains will stop at Yankees-E. 153rd St. station, across the street from Yankee Stadium. Several Hudson Line trains will make an extra stop at the stadium.

Metro-North is also operating shuttle trains between Grand Central Terminal, Harlem-125th St. and Yankees-E 153rd St. stations. Anyone traveling on the Harlem and New Haven lines can transfer at Harlem-125th St. station to get to the stadium.

On evening, weekend and holiday game days, Metro-North Yankee Clipper trains will offer a one-seat ride directly to the stadium and back home afterward via the Harlem and New Haven lines.

Long Island Yankee fans can take a one-seat ride on the LIRR into Grand Central and finish their trip either on a Metro-North Hudson line, stadium shuttle or the 4 subway.

Getting there via subway, bus and Access-A-Ride

Getting to the game by subway is also a popular option. On opening day, commuters can take the B/D or 4 train to 161 St. Yankee Stadium. Local D and 4 trains stop at 161 St. Yankee Stadium at all times, but the B trains stop there only during rush hour.

Then, during mid-days, every other B train will stop at 161 St.-Yankee Stadium. Before weeknight games, rush hour D express trains will also stop at 161 St.-Yankee Stadium.

Various buses and Access-A-Ride are available, with a designated stop in front of Yankee Stadium. Fans booking a trip via Access-A-Ride can call 877-337-2017 or 718-393-4999 and press prompt #2.

Adding to the fun, Yankees’ fans can also ride in classic style aboard a vintage train to Yankee Stadium on opening day. The New York Transit Museum will roll out two vintage trains at noon on March 27 to get fans to the stadium in time for the game.

Mets fans will also enjoy a nostalgic train to Citi Field for the Queens-based team’s home opener on April 4.

“As one of the few places with vintage rolling stock that still rolls, we are proud to be part of the team to keep this beloved tradition alive,” New York Transit Museum director Concetta Bencivenga said. “Both spring and baseball are back in New York City.”

More information is at mta.info.