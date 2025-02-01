Ask the MTA | OMNY vending machines and Lunar New Year travel

An OMNY vending machine at Atlantic Ave-Barclays Center, one of the first to be turned on in the subway system, on Oct. 30, 2023.

amNewYork Metro, in conjunction with the MTA, present “Ask the MTA,” a column where MTA officials answer your questions about transit service in New York City. If you have a question for the MTA about subways, buses, commuter rails and more, email askthemta@amny.com.

Q: When will all subway stations have OMNY vending machines? Specifically wondering about Jamaica Center–Parsons/Archer. — Regina W., Jamaica

A: Installations are underway across the system, and we expect to have OMNY vending machines in all stations before the end of the year. Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer should have them set up by the end of March. In the meantime, New Yorkers can buy OMNY cards at more than 2,000 retail stores across the metropolitan area.

– Tim Kaiser, Vice President/Project Executive, OMNY Delivery

Q: Is the MTA planning any celebrations for the Lunar New Year? — Hua J., Lower East Side

A: The team at MTA Away has put together a guide to celebrating the Lunar New Year – where to go and what to eat to help ring in the Year of the Snake. It includes parties and cultural events all over the five boroughs. We’ve also mapped out the ultimate food guide to New York City’s Chinatowns – Manhattan’s Chinatown, Queens’ Flushing and Brooklyn’s Sunset Park.

Whether you’re looking for dim sum, dumplings or dan tat, we’ve got you covered with recommendations and trip-planning information so you can get there by transit. It’s hard to pick, but I really love the fried pork and chive dumplings at Shu Jiao Fu Zhao in Chinatown and the beef steamed rice roll at Joe’s Steam Rice Roll in Flushing.

– Jen Chung, Assistant Director, MTA Promotions

Q: When will work on the new Flushing Line Passageway at Grand Central be completed? – John D., Jackson Heights

A: The new passageway is nearing completion and should be done by the end of February. Crews have been building a brand-new walkway and entrance from the 7 line’s platform at Grand Central up to 42 St, fit with staircases and escalators to help alleviate crowding and connect passengers to the Lexington Avenue 4/5/6 line. This work included a new pedestrian tunnel, which was blessed by a priest.

– Matthew Zettwoch, Vice President, MTA Construction and Development