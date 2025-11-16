Op-ed | Protecting Jewish New Yorkers in the Mamdani era

Antisemitism has exploded in New York City and around the world in the wake of the Oct. 7, 2023 terrorist attacks in Israel, with many rallies held to counter pro-Palestinian protests that have featured antisemitic remarks.

Antisemitism threatens not just one community, but the values that define New York City.

New York City is home to the largest Jewish population outside of Israel—more than a million individuals who have helped define what this city is all about. From the bagel shops of Queens to the yeshivas of Brooklyn, to the start-ups and cultural landmarks of Manhattan, Jewish New Yorkers are part of this city’s DNA.

But in recent years, that sense of security and belonging has been shaken. Antisemitism—an ancient virus that should have no place in modern life— has reached unprecedented levels.

According to the NYPD, anti-Semitic hate crimes continue to make up the majority of bias incidents across the five boroughs. Graffiti on synagogues, harassment on the subway, discrimination and isolation on college campuses, physical assaults, and online hate speech have become alarmingly common. For many Jewish New Yorkers, wearing a Star of David or a kippah in public now feels risky: an unacceptable state of affairs in a city that prides itself on tolerance, diversity and inclusion.

While our efforts fell short of stopping a Zohran Mamdani mayoralty, our focus must now shift to dealing boldly and realistically with the next four years. These efforts should travel from our neighborhood and community level all the way to Washington D.C. All hands on deck and no stone left unturned.

Mamdani will not be able to fulfill his agenda as easily as he made it seem on the campaign trail. His proposal to make buses free has already been shut down, as we can’t bankrupt the MTA for Zohran’s pipe dreams. He can’t singlehandedly freeze the rent. His proposal to disproportionately tax white neighborhoods and property owners will face significant constitutional challenges. He won’t be seizing the means of production; the adults in the room won’t let him.

He will, however, occupy Gracie Mansion. Even then, he’s just a four-year tenant, and his employer is the people of the City of New York. It will be up to us to evict him.

We will also make sure to push back against him when he tries to defund, dismantle, and replace our police with social workers.

In addition to advocating for and working with law enforcement to protect Jewish communities, pushing back against bad legislation and anti-cop bills, I will also continue speaking out often and holding leadership accountable on college campuses, at the DOE, other city agencies and beyond.

Despite this temporary setback, New York City’s Jewish community should know that we are not alone. Four years of Zohran cannot undo the strength, pride, and resilience of our Jewish communities, and we will restore sanity, balance and common sense to the city we all love and cherish. We will stand tall, as we have for thousands of years, and as New Yorkers have done to build this city for over four centuries.

Inna Vernikov is the City Council member representing the 48th District in Brooklyn.