In my first month as City Council speaker, I’ve had more conversations than I can count: on sidewalks, in small businesses, at community events, and yes, on the subway. And no matter what borough I’m in or who I’m talking to, the questions tend to sound quite similar.

How do we make New York affordable again? How do we get a city government that actually works? How do we keep jobs and opportunity here? What is the role of the City Council?

Those are the right questions. And they deserve real answers and solutions.

That’s why I wanted to start this monthly column. I want to speak directly with New Yorkers about what your City Council is doing, why we’re doing it, and how it affects your daily life. Governing shouldn’t feel distant or impossible to follow. It should be clear, ambitious, and grounded in real life.

This is an important moment for our city. New York has always been defined by renewal—by our ability to confront hard truths, adapt, and come back stronger. I’ve seen that firsthand.

After 9/11, Lower Manhattan was devastated. Small businesses were decimated, including my own. Families left. And many people doubted whether downtown would ever really come back. Working alongside community leaders, the business community, and other stakeholders, we made a choice: we leaned into resilience instead of fear. Together, we helped revive Lower Manhattan and showed what’s possible when government and the private sector work hand in hand.

That same spirit of renewal is guiding the Council today.

This week, I laid out a set of priorities focused on affordability, economic growth, and opportunity – informed directly by these early conversations I’ve had with New Yorkers across the city.

Affordability is still the defining challenge of our time. While rising rents and grocery prices dominate headlines, some of the biggest cost drivers are hidden in plain sight, especially insurance. New Yorkers pay far more than the national average for health, home, small business, and auto insurance, and those costs ripple across our economy.

So here’s what we’re doing about it. The Council is advancing legislation to create a new Office of Insurance Accountability. The goal is simple: bring transparency to pricing, help people navigate unfair practices, and rein in excessive costs that hurt families, small businesses, and city government alike.

Housing is another urgent priority. We can’t solve the housing crisis by waiting for private proposals to trickle in. Instead, the Council is pursuing a proactive approach in leading neighborhood planning efforts, focusing on city-owned and underutilized sites like public libraries, and aligning development with infrastructure, transit, and community needs. This approach allows us to build more affordable housing, while strengthening neighborhoods and creating jobs.

Economic growth and workforce development are inseparable from affordability. Too many New Yorkers are struggling not just with the cost of living, but with access to stable, well-paying jobs. The Council is elevating workforce development from a patchwork of programs to a central economic strategy. We are strengthening pipelines into growing industries, supporting small businesses, and ensuring that public investments translate into real job opportunities and wage growth. A city that works must be a city where people can build careers and futures.

We’re also thinking long-term. A decade ago, only a fraction of New York City students had college savings accounts—a stark example of the racial wealth gap. Through NYC Kids RISE, a program I created years ago, more than 340,000 public school students now have one. Now, we’re launching NYC Future Funds to build on that foundation.

By expanding these investments, we’re helping families build assets and giving kids a real shot at economic mobility. Higher education remains one of the strongest pathways to opportunity, and ensuring every child has a stake in their future is both sound policy and smart planning for our city.

Our cultural institutions are another cornerstone of New York’s success. Arts, culture, and major events like the World Cup are not luxuries; they are economic engines that support jobs, tourism, and global competitiveness. From film and television to museums and performing arts, investing in culture means investing in New York’s identity and economic vitality.

As we work to build a stronger future, we must also confront hate and division wherever they appear. Antisemitism, like all forms of hate, undermines our shared values and sense of safety. That’s why the Council has advanced a five-point action plan focused on education, accountability, community partnerships, and public leadership. We will work constantly to combat all forms of hate and make it clear that we won’t tolerate a city where anyone feels intimidated or at risk.

This column will be a space for transparency and accountability. Meet me here once a month, and I’ll keep you updated on what we’re working on and why it matters to you.

This is a new chapter for our city. And together, we’re ready to write it.

Julie Menin is the Speaker of the New York City Council.