Op-Ed | The Adams administration’s report card: a city government that works for all New Yorkers

I am proud to be a New Yorker, and as your mayor, I am even prouder to announce that our city is getting cleaner, safer, and more affordable every day. But you don’t have to take my word for it: Just look at the numbers. Last week, we released the annual Mayor’s Management Report — our city’s report card. It details precisely how much progress we have made over the last fiscal year, between July 1, 2024 and June 30, 2025, and provides updated metrics that track the efforts of city government. Our agencies are being held to the highest standards of efficiency and accountability, and the results are proving it.

Our administration is achieving its mission of keeping New Yorkers safe. The data reveals that six of the seven major felony crime categories decreased, with additional crime decreases over the same period last year in parks, the transit system, NYCHA, and schools. Murder was down 6 percent, robbery was down 17 percent, and New York City had the fewest shootings of any August in the COMPStat era, marking eight straight months of overall crime decline. This is what it looks like to have a real public-safety strategy that is driving down crime.

We are also determined to keep people safe as they walk, run, and bike on our streets. Traffic fatalities decreased 24 percent and were down across nearly all categories, marking the third lowest number of total fatalities in five years. We repaired 15 percent more potholes, issued 21 percent more summonses for illegal dumping, and removed over 26,600 vehicles in the last fiscal year alone. We know these pesky quality-of-life issues are important, and we will not stop until bad actors are held accountable.

Facing our generational housing crisis requires real solutions, and our administration has never been afraid to say yes to building more housing. We created or preserved over 33,000 total units of affordable housing across the city’s housing portfolio in Fiscal Year 2025, a 15 percent increase from the previous year. Of that total, over 28,000 affordable housing units were created or preserved by the New York City Housing and Preservation Department alone — exceeding its target by 41 percent with 13,361 units of new construction, the second highest number of new construction units in the city’s history.

At the same time, we are sowing the seeds of prosperity across the five boroughs by creating more jobs and helping put more money back in New Yorkers’ pockets. Total private-sector employment rose for a fourth consecutive year, and enrollment in Fair Fares NYC, a program that helps New Yorkers with low income reduce their transportation costs, increased 11 percent.

We know that to be an affordable city, we must ensure our families have every opportunity to access early childhood education, vouchers, and summer youth programs, so we expanded access to all three. There were 70,000 child care applications submitted through MyCity, a 68 percent increase from last year; voucher enrollment for families was up nearly across the board; and we supported a record 100,000 young people in the Summer Youth Employment Program, who earned a record high of nearly $140 million at their summer jobs.

It’s no secret that I hate rats, and the good news is that we are winning the war against them. Inspectors have seen a five-year low on active rat sightings, and we have been laser focused on responding to rat complaints in public housing. Our efforts to make this city cleaner and more livable also include containerizing trash. While many administrations have talked about doing it, we are the first to get it done. Since November 2024, we have been containerizing approximately 70 percent of all trash in the city.

The Mayor’s Management Report’s data-driven approach to public accountability is just one of the many ways we are using information and technology to measure progress. And it is just a small sampling of the good work we are delivering for New Yorkers.

Looking over this report, we can see that the last four years of hard work is paying off and driving results. Our city is not just surviving, we’re thriving — and I am proud to lead the team of city workers who are helping us get there. Thanks to our administration, New York City is not just back — we’re better than ever, and we are continuing to make steady progress to deliver a safer, more affordable city for New Yorkers that is truly the best place to live and raise a family.