Op-Ed | Have a child turning three or four this year? Apply to 3-K or Pre-K today

Every day, my family gathers around the kitchen table to hear the weather report. Not from a TV meteorologist, but from my son – a Pre-K student who has become our resident expert on cold fronts and cloud cover. That small ritual is made possible by New York City’s Universal Pre-K program. In his classroom, my son is not only learning how to predict the weather or recognize his first words on a page. He is learning how to be in community – how to collaborate with children who come from different neighborhoods, different languages, different walks of life. He is learning that this city belongs to all of us.

And while he grows, my husband and I go to work with peace of mind. We know he is safe. We know he is nurtured. We know he is surrounded by educators who see his brilliance and is helping it shine. That peace of mind should not be a luxury. It should be a guarantee.

For too many families across New York City, the cost of child care has meant impossible choices: take on crushing debt, leave the workforce and lose a paycheck you can’t afford to lose, or leave the city you love in search of somewhere more affordable. That is what an affordability crisis looks like. And that is why Mayor Mamdani has made universal childcare central to his administration’s work. After just one week in office, the Mayor announced the launch of universal 2-K – free day care for every two-year-old in all five boroughs, regardless of their parents’ income. This September, 2,000 seats will be available, and over the next four years, we’ll expand 2-K to reach families in every neighborhood.

While those first 2-K seats will be announced later this spring, there is an opportunity available right now. Enrollment for 3-K and Pre-K is open through February 27, 2026.

I share this not only as the leader of the Mayor’s Office of Child Care and Early Childhood Education, but as a proud Pre-K parent in Brooklyn. These programs are completely free. They are full-day. They are high-quality. They are open to every family — no matter your zip code or immigration status. Every family deserves what my family has: a classroom filled with caring adults, enriching activities, and the space for a child’s curiosity and love of learning to bloom.

If you have a child turning three or four at any point in 2026, apply for free 3-K or Pre-K before February 27. And if you know a parent – a neighbor, a family member, a friend – with a three- or four-year-old, tell them that this city is ready to support them. Here are three easy ways to apply:

· Visit myschools.nyc

· Call 718-935-2009

· Go to schools.nyc.gov/enrollment to find one of our 10 Family Welcome Centers across the five boroughs and for in-person support

This is what it means to build a city all families can afford – and a city where every child, in every borough, has the chance to thrive.