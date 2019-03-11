LATEST PAPER
52° Good Evening
SEARCH
52° Good Evening
Opinion
By Vincent M. Southerland

Do away with New York State's unfair 'blindfold law'

It perpetuates inequality and unfairness, particularly for people of color.

Closeup of gavel in court room.

Closeup of gavel in court room. Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/iStock

Print

You might think that when you are forced to choose between contesting the allegations leveled against you by prosecutors through a trial or pleading guilty and accepting the court’s punishment, you will have access to all of the evidence to be used against you, such as witness statements and police reports. In New York you would be in for a big surprise: You do not.

Does that sound unfair? New York’s Blindfold Law — a set of rules that stacks the deck in favor of prosecutors — leaves the accused and their counsel fumbling around in the dark.

As someone who has dedicated his life and career to racial and social justice, I am aware of how the Blindfold Law perpetuates inequality and unfairness — particularly for people of color. A ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court requires prosecutors to provide the defense with access to discovery — the substantive evidence in their possession. But there is a catch: they do not have to do so in a timely fashion. That means that people accused of crimes — who, because of historic racial and social inequities, are disproportionately people of color — often take pleas or go to trial with none of the discovery in their possession.

For years, advocates have pushed for more open discovery. Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the State Legislature have proposed legislation to right this injustice.

With discovery in hand early on, those accused of crimes and their defense attorneys would know immediately what evidence prosecutors have, which would help to prevent wrongful convictions. Ready access to discovery would also relieve some of the immense pressure the accused often feel to plead guilty rather than go to trial. When it comes to progressivism and racial justice, we New Yorkers like to think of ourselves as a beacon of hope. But, only three other states in the country have worse discovery procedures than New York. It is time for state leaders to work — in service of their constituents and alongside advocates — to end the Blindfold Law and consign it to the dustbin of State statutory history where it belongs.

 Vincent M. Southerland is executive director of the Center on Race, Inequality, and the Law at New York University School of Law.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Top News stories

Brooklyn will look for "non-jail resolutions at every Sweeping criminal justice reform announced for BK
The retrial of Chanel Lewis, right, in the What to know about the Karina Vetrano murder retrial
Christopher Ransom, left, is alleged to have pointed Friendly fire shooting suspects were on spree, prosecutors say
The NYPD was still at the scene Sunday Man injured in police-involved shooting at Queens bar: NYPD
New York City Housing Authority repair work, apparently Nonprofit issues 6 guidelines for NYCHA's new monitor
Jumaane Williams will vacate his City Council seat How will Jumaane Williams' City Council seat be filled?