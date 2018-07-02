What’s with the NYPD’s captain’s exam? That’s the $1,487,100 question.

That’s the figure Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration agreed to pay a Virginia consulting firm to review and evaluate the exam, which was given in November.

According to Roy Richter, president of the Captains Endowment Association, 541 officers filed to take the exam, and 480 officers sat for it.

Eight months later, there is no list of those who passed. So, why the delay?

It turns out the Department of Citywide Administrative Services signed a contract with Morris & McDaniel in 2017, says NYPD Assistant Chief Patrick Conry. On May 15, NYC paid the firm $1,487,100.

Who and what prompted the review, no one is saying. But in the NYPD, there is grumbling that the firm was hired to examine the validity of various questions on the exam to increase the number of nonwhite captains. “I’ve heard those concerns expressed,” said Richter. But, he added, “there is no concrete evidence that this is the case.”

Said Richter, “DCAS hired an expert for a big-dollar number. What was the purpose and what was it in response to? They are not giving out the reasons. That has led to a lot of speculation.”

Conry said he did not know whether anyone from the NYPD prompted the review. Asked whether Commissioner James O’Neill had signed off on it, Conry said, “I haven’t spoken to the commissioner, and I don’t intend to.”

He added that the department was “not in dire need” of new captains. “There are only a number of single-digit openings,” he said. He pointed out that the average time for posting the exam’s results is a year. “We’re within the normal time,” he said.

DCAS spokeswoman Jacqueline Gold declined to say who decided to hire a company to review the exam, or that the review was necessary.

In an email, she said that Morris & McDaniel’s work with the NYPD “is only one assignment covered by the $1,487,100 contract. The company develops several exams for DCAS per year. The contract does not specify examinations that Morris and McDaniel will develop but instead provides that the contracts will be identified on a need-by-need basis.”

David Morris of the Alexandria, Virginia, firm did not return phone calls to his office. Asked for the results from the current exam, Gold said, “We expect to publish the list sometime this summer.”