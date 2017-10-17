It’s becoming increasingly clear that not only is President Donald Trump an extraordinary president who gets things done (except a health care bill, the wall, and . . . OK, let’s not nitpick), but he also may well be the greatest president. Don’t believe me? Let’s go right to the horse’s um, mouth.

“With the exception of the late, great Abraham Lincoln, I can be more presidential than any president that’s ever held this office,” Trump said in July. “That I can tell you.”

And that he does, over and over. But why so modest, Mr. President? Did Lincoln ever build a “great, beautiful wall” between us and Mexico? Did he make Mexico pay for it? No, and no. At least Trump promised it. Will it ever happen? No way. But what an astounding idea!

Trump gave us a peek at his magnificence when he proclaimed his inauguration crowd the biggest in history, even though comparative aerial photos clearly showed that wasn’t true. But great men don’t care about such mundane things as facts, conjuring their own “alternative facts,” as nimble Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway explained.

Speaking of which, to those who questioned Trump’s response to the devastating hurricanes, particularly in Puerto Rico, where the mayor of San Juan pleaded for help as the president golfed and tweeted about football, Trump simply replied: “We are doing a great job.” So there.

Last week, experts warned Congress that North Korea can launch an electromagnetic pulse attack that can shut down the U.S. power grid and kill 90 percent of Americans within a year. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the United States is setting up lines of communication with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un to prevent the doomsday scenario.

Trump also tweeted that Tillerson was “wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man.” Then we learned that in July Tillerson referred to Trump as a “moron.” Trump responded, “If he did that, I guess we’ll just have to compare IQ tests. And I can tell you who’s going to win.”

We’re constantly amazed that such an intellect now occupies the Oval Office. Sadly, as Trump has discovered, only those who share his level of intelligence can appreciate his greatness.

