The big and beautiful world of the president

If it’s “big and beautiful,” our president wants it bad. From a 2,000-mile big, beautiful wall, to a busty porn star, big and beautiful is what counts.

Of course, B&B is often in the eye of the beholder. When Donald Trump calls filthy, lung-choking coal “clean, beautiful coal,” it’s fair to wonder about his judgment.

Trump, who spoke to the nation Tuesday night about his wall, has forced a government shutdown that left 800,000 federal employees without income to blackmail us into paying for a dubious wall (wasn’t Mexico paying for it?) that won’t do squat to keep our nation safe. The White House abandoned a concrete wall idea early on, according ex-chief of staff John Kelly. So what’s really going on here?

Yes, Trump plays to his base, whipping up hate against the supposedly lazy, diseased criminals storming our gates, if you’re base enough to believe that. The truth is many of those here illegally don’t come over the border, but by plane, and then overstay their visas. It’s hard to build a wall 40,000 feet high (I don’t want to give Trump any ideas). But I’m certain it would be big and beautiful.

Trump quoted the biggest, best-looking movie star ever to grace the White House, former President Ronald Reagan, to support his wall idea. “Even Ronald Reagan tried for eight years to build a border wall or fence, and was unable to do so,” said Trump.

A quote from Reagan paints quite a different picture. “Rather than talking about putting up a fence, why don’t we work out some recognition of our mutual problems, making it possible to come here legally with a work permit?” Reagan said. “And then when they’re working and earning here, they pay taxes here.”

Perhaps Trump, blinded by Reagan’s handsome visage, misconstrued the statement.

Obsessed with looks, Trump recently went gaga after meeting a roomful of generals at the Pentagon. “They were like from a movie,” Trump swooned. “Better looking than Tom Cruise, and stronger.” Sure, Trump has said, “I know more about ISIS than the generals do, believe me!” But he obviously was quite enamored with these handsome hunks.

Not that there’s anything wrong with that.

Or is there?

Playwright Mike Vogel blogs at newyorkgritty.net.