He’s back! Lock the doors!

Memories of my neighbor Angie's screams of horror when she discovered her cheating husband had suddenly decided to return home after his mistress dumped him came back to me last weekend when Mayor Bill de Blasio finally realized his flirtation with the presidency was unrequited and quit the 2020 race.

Does the mayor really expect us to take him back, no questions asked?

Because, like Angie, we have discovered that not only do we get along just fine without him, but actually better.

For example, when parts of Manhattan plunged into a blackout in July while de Blasio traipsed around Iowa, City Council Speaker Corey Johnson jumped into action, tweeting out regular updates while in contact with Con Ed and city agencies. Wow, real leadership!

Funny how many elected officials have forgotten they are public servants, and that they work for us, not vice versa.

What would happen if you woke up on a workday morning and instead of going to the office, decided to hang out at the gym — or stay in bed all morning watching TV and tweeting? How long until you’d be fired?

Likewise, these officials are expected to show up for work every day, on time, and do the jobs we pay them for in a lawful manner. If not, there are ways to get rid of them. For presidents, it’s impeachment and removal. For mayors, it’s a bit murkier.

Sign up for amExpress, the conversation starter for New Yorkers. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Last year, residents of Mahwah, N.J., voted to recall Mayor Bill Laforet from office and replace him. Among other grievances, the residents blamed the mayor for incompetent management and poor judgment. Hmm…

When a New York Post editorial called for de Blasio to be fired after the blackout, Andrew Cuomo was asked whether he’d use his emergency powers as governor to suspend de Blasio from office. While Cuomo said he wasn’t ready to do that, he also said that he understood the sentiment.

“People want to see their leader on site, in charge, in control, and it makes people feel more confident,” Cuomo said.

Do you feel confident that de Blasio is in charge, in control, and cares more about the needs of New Yorkers than his own?

Time to call the locksmith.

Follow playwright Mike Vogel at @mikewrite7.