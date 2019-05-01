Are we a nation of laws, or of powerful men?

Do you still believe in the Easter bunny? How about the idea that all are equal under the law?

Remember when someone in an bunny costume jumped into a fight in Orlando on Easter, and a video of him pouring rabbit punches on a man went viral?

Many found it hilarious to watch this fluffy, oversized bunny with a pink nose join a bar brawl between a man and a woman and wail away on the guy. Some hailed bunnyman as a hero. The cops dismissed all three fighters, including the costumed character, without charges.

But it seems the rascally rabbit isn’t so adorable after all. The hot-headed hare, also known as Antoine McDonald, was charged in a robbery (disposition unknown) and had an outstanding warrant issued in New Jersey for a car burglary, before he hopped to Florida to become an Instagram sensation.

According to a recent Twitter post by the South Brunswick, N.J., police department, McDonald failed to appear in court, and “his warrant remains active.”

Speaking of creatures from New Jersey, former Gov. Chris Christie walks free while a former aide, Bridget Anne Kelly, was sentenced last week to 13 months in prison for her role in the Bridgegate scandal of 2013.

Seems Christie’s staff thought it fun to virtually shut down lanes to the George Washington Bridge as revenge against a Fort Lee, N.J., mayor who didn’t support Christie’s re-election bid.

For five days, the decision to block some lanes to the bridge trapped drivers, school buses and emergency vehicles.

“He knew what was going on,” Kelly said of Christie, “and any claim that he didn’t is absurd.”

Finally, President Donald Trump is flouting the law and edging toward a constitutional crisis by telling officials to ignore congressional subpoenas, refusing to acknowledge Congress’ oversight authority.

“Congress can call witnesses about problems with the executive branch anytime,” Charles Tiefer, a University of Baltimore law professor, told The New York Times. “Otherwise there is no check on whether the executive branch is doing the public’s work or just exercising raw power.”

Meanwhile, you can bet that on-the-lam Easter bunnyman will eventually be caught and held accountable for the charges against him.

Christie and Trump?

As George Orwell wrote, some animals are more equal than others.

Follow playwright Mike Vogel at @mikewrite7.