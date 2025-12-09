Op-Ed | Creating safe public and green spaces for our children

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella today announced that they have partnered to invest nearly $30 million of capital funding in three parks and public recreation projects on Staten Island.

From day one, our administration’s North Star has been public safety. We have gone to work to sweep out crime and illegal activities from our neighborhoods, and because of this work, we are currently in our eighth consecutive quarter of crime reductions. That means for almost two straight years — since January 2024 — crime has consistently declined each quarter in New York City.

But public safety is about more than just policing. To make sure our communities feel safe and are safe, we must make smart, upstream investments that prevent crime in the first place. We must invest in our young people and provide them with safe places away from gun violence. Places to just be kids, and to play and build trust with law enforcement.

Last week, we opened the “Harlem Field of Dreams,” a state-of-the-art sporting field in Harlem that will provide a space for our young people to play baseball, softball, football, soccer, and lacrosse, as well as learn life skills and stay engaged in positive activities. First announced in our State of the City address earlier this year, this $11 million project has turned a dilapidated field into a vibrant, safe, and enriching space for 800 children in Harlem to play, learn, and build trust. With this new field, parents can rest easy knowing that the growth and safety of their child is not limited to the classroom. The programming at the Harlem Field of Dreams will keep our children healthy, engaged, and connected to their community.

This new facility will also help tell the story of Brigadier General Young. Born into slavery in 1864, Charles Young graduated from West Point as only the ninth Black cadet in the school’s history. His career included a historic appointment as the first Black National Parks superintendent. And up until his death in 1922, he was the highest-ranking Black officer in the U.S. Army. The story of Brigadier General Charles Young is one of possibility and perseverance — a story that the Harlem Field of Dreams will preserve.

This project also builds on our administration’s approach to public safety. By investing in free programming to keep young people safe and engaged, like Saturday Night Lights and the New York City Soccer Initiative, the Harlem Field of Dreams upholds our commitment to making smart, upstream investments that prevent crime in the first place.

Our Saturday Night Lights program partners with 136 gyms across the five boroughs to create year-round safe spaces for young people to learn and play every Saturday night, fostering positive relationships and trust between young people and police officers. And the New York City Soccer Initiative promotes safe, active, and engaged communities, while also connecting young men of color with mentorship opportunities.

As part of our commitment to making New York City the best place to raise a family, alongside Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella, we also announced over $30 million in investments in parks and recreation projects on Staten Island. These are investments made through our “Best Budget Ever” and includes funding that will upgrade the Bloomingdale Park playground, the Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden, and the Staten Island Zoo — expanding access to public spaces and improving quality of life for all Staten Islanders. We have always been a five-borough administration, and these investments show exactly how we are delivering for New Yorker in every corner of our city.

Having recreational spaces for our children is essential to building stronger communities. It is when our kids have no place to go and nothing to do that the rivers of violence flow. I was a young man once — dyslexic and on the wrong path at 15 years old, but I was lucky and got a second chance to turn my pain into purpose. Every young person should have an opportunity to thrive. We must give our young people an alternative at the times when crimes are most likely to be committed.

We cannot give our young people up for lost before they have even started; that is what the Fields of Dreams and these public spaces are all about.

Our parks and public spaces play a crucial role in the peacefulness of our neighborhoods. They offer a sea of greenery in the concrete jungle, and an area to relax in the city that never sleeps. They are where we come together, build community, and take our children to play. With these investments we are ensuring that New York City remains the safest big city in America and the best place to raise a family.