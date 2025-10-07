Op-Ed | Seven straight quarters of crime reduction: Safer streets, subways, and communities

The Adams administration’s North Star has always been public safety. New Yorkers want to be able to send their kids to school, go to work, shop in their local store, go out for dinner, and come home safely to their family and their community. They want to feel safe AND they want to be safe, and this administration has delivered that for them. Last week, we released the 2025 third quarter crime data for New York City, which shows that our public safety system is working.

From day one, we got to work sweeping out crime and illegal activities from our neighborhoods. Because of this work, we have finished our seventh consecutive quarter of crime reduction. That means for almost two straight years — since January 2024 — crime has consistently declined each quarter in New York City.

This new data shows that major crime for the third quarter was down 3.1 percent — equating to 1,048 fewer victims of major crime. That’s more than 1,000 New Yorkers who did not fall victim to crime because we stayed focused on building a safer city. More specifically, six of the seven major crimes were also down for this quarter, including declines in homicides, robberies, felony assaults, burglaries, grand larcenies, and auto theft.

Our subways and public housing developments are also getting safer, with major crime down for the third quarter this year. Keeping New Yorkers safe is our number one commitment in this city, especially on the subway, which millions of riders rely on every day. And we continue to set records in our transit system — we had the safest summer in recorded history in our subways when you exclude the pandemic years, and we are going to continue to make sure New Yorkers can ride the train safely, day or night.

Additionally, shooting incidents were, once again, at record lows for the first nine months of the year, for the third quarter, and for the month of September. Shooting incidents were down nearly 30 percent for September, nearly 16 percent for the third quarter of 2025, and for the first nine months of the year, shooting victims were also at record lows — tying the previous record set in 2018. And when compared to the same period immediately before we came into office, shootings are down a staggering 54 percent.

Shooting victims were also down 32.5 percent for September and over 11 percent for the third quarter. Those are the dividends paid from the more than 4,100 illegal guns taken off the street this year alone, and the almost 24,000 guns removed since the start of our administration. That is 24,000 weapons that no longer threaten the safety of our neighborhoods, our families, or our children.

More specifically, for September, major crime was down nearly 3 percent, which was driven by a decrease in six of the seven major crime categories, that includes double-digit percentage declines in homicide, rape, and auto theft, as well as declines in robbery, felony assault, and burglary.

Our small businesses and retail stores are also getting safer, with retail theft declining for the month, quarter, and year-to-date. Hate crimes also continued their decline as well.

All of these reductions in crime are no accident. They are the product of our administration’s priority to take on crime and quality-of life issues. Even with the tremendous steps we’ve taken in making our city safer, we know that even one crime is still one too many.

And while these numbers show real progress, we will not rest until all New Yorkers are safe — at home, in our subways, and on our sidewalks. This administration will never tolerate a feeling of anything goes on our streets or in our neighborhoods. Because of our steadfast focus on public safety, the deep bench of leaders we’ve put in place at police headquarters, and the hard work of the brave men and women of the NYPD, New York City remains the safest big city in America, the best place to raise a family, and a place where you know that your city is looking out for you. Those who come after must make sure we don’t go backwards and, instead, continue the progress we have made to make our city and streets safer. This city’s in good shape. Let’s keep it that way.