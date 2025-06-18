Editorial | The choice is clear: Andrew Cuomo should be the Democratic mayoral nominee

Former Gov. and mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo speaks after getting endorsed by rival and state Sen. Jessica Ramos. Friday, June 6, 2025.

New York is America’s biggest city and desperately needs the leadership of someone with the experience and competence to manage a complex organization.

Plain and simple, New York City needs a leader who can get things done, who will improve our quality of life, and who will most effectively manage a multi-billion-dollar budget.

The current Democratic primary has seen an influx of candidates vying to run this city, but only one has the track record of managing and achieving what New York needs: Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo proved he could get things done during his 11 years as governor, from building public works such as the Second Avenue Subway and Moynihan Train Hall, to rebuilding LaGuardia Airport, to increasing minimum wages and delivering on-time budgets that delivered real improvement for New Yorkers.

He would be particularly adept at working with the City Council, municipal unions and others involved in city government to put the city’s best interests first and achieve real solutions to the problems New Yorkers face every day.

Working with the federal government will not be an easy task for whoever the next mayor of New York City will be. What we need is someone who will make sure New Yorkers are treated fairly, continue to get the funds that are rightfully ours, and provide additional funds to get critical projects off the ground.

The former governor was forced to resign and certainly has his baggage, but he also proved that he can steer our state through the most difficult of times and emerge stronger and more resilient. The question now is not what was, but rather what is best for our city now and into the future. That choice is clear.

Cuomo’s plans to address the city’s most critical internal issues today—a housing affordability crisis, fighting crime in the streets, increasing our quality of life, and defending the Big Apple’s interests from the federal government—are all achievable and based on reality.

The plans put forth by Cuomo’s rivals in the primary, one of whom is a Democratic socialist, seek to write checks the city will not be able to cash — promising voters a rent freeze, cheaper groceries, free buses, the moon, the stars, and the sky.

What isn’t promised is a way to pay for it all — and deal with the consequences, both intended and unintended — other than throwing out the blanket “tax the rich” line.

We can not afford to have our city run by anyone with a lack of executive experience. You cannot manage a city of 8 million people on a charm offensive and half-baked promises; you have to demonstrate an ability to lead and support New Yorkers—all New Yorkers.

New York City needs experience, strength, and the resolve to get things done.

In this Democratic primary field, the choice is clear: Andrew Cuomo is the one. Rank him number one — and only him — on your ballot.