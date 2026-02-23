Op-Ed | How we’re fighting a leading cause of death for New Yorkers

As the head of our state’s leading public health agency, I track a seemingly endless list of threats to the health, safety and wellbeing of New Yorkers. Some come from out of nowhere – disease outbreaks or distant wildfires that threaten our air quality – but some are stubbornly persistent. Every February we renew our focus on one of those areas as we mark American Heart Month.

This year, that comes as our State happens to be celebrating a major milestone: February 19th is the 125th anniversary of the creation of the New York State Department of Health. By creating one of the nation’s first state health departments, lawmakers and elected officials in 1901 were taking a leadership role in public health that continues to this day.

Take the issue of heart health: Just last month, Governor Hochul unveiled a budget proposal that makes major investments in our fight against cardiovascular disease. Healthy hearts start with healthy diets, which is why Governor Hochul included over $100 million for nutrition programs, food banks and food pantries in the Executive Budget.

We also want to be ready when the worst happens. That’s why the Governor’s budget includes proposals to strengthen cardiac emergency readiness across New York State – like $3.2 million to establish regional training hubs and ensure communities know how to use Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) and support new, scalable approaches to cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) education; and New York’s first statewide AED registry with the precise location of every AED across the state, enabling emergency dispatchers to direct individuals to the nearest device, saving critical time during cardiac events.

To be sure, over the last 125 years we have made major progress. While the percentage of adults who report having a stroke, heart attack or coronary heart disease has remained relatively unchanged over the past decade, investments in public health means cardiovascular disease is no longer a death sentence.

Moreover, we know the risk of developing cardiovascular disease can be reduced with certain lifestyle changes – like never starting to smoke or quitting smoking, not drinking or reducing alcohol intake, increasing physical activity and eating well. It’s also important to manage blood pressure and cholesterol levels and maintain routine visits with a primary care provider. Successful public health campaigns have tackled all of these issues.

But our work is not done.

Cardiovascular disease remains a leading cause of death around the world and here at home in New York. Our research shows that over 1.25 million adults in New York State report that they have cardiovascular disease, meaning they have experienced a heart attack, angina, coronary heart disease or stroke, and an estimated 4.2 million adult New Yorkers report being told by a health professional they have high blood pressure, a leading cause of cardiovascular disease.

Social drivers of health such as lack of access to healthy food, lack of safe places for physical activity, lack of access to affordable medical care, and lack of housing stability contribute to disparities in the burden of high blood pressure and cardiovascular risk. High blood pressure is more prevalent among American Indian/Alaska Native and Black, non-Hispanic adults.

Data shows we are on the right track – rates of high blood pressure control among adults in New York are higher compared to the national average. Ensuring those suffering from these conditions continue to have access to treatment will be vital to continue this progress.

With the support of Governor Hochul, we are working with our health care partners across the state to ensure every New Yorker has the ability to protect themselves and their family from cardiovascular disease.