Op-Ed | How education makes New York safer

At every level of government and in communities across New York, one question keeps coming up: How do we improve public safety?

Too often, one of the most effective solutions is overlooked – education. Expanding access to education is proven to reduce recidivism and increase employment opportunities for people returning to their communities from incarceration.

I am a firm believer in second chances. When it comes to the criminal justice system, we need to be investing in the programs that move us closer to a system that offers meaningful opportunities to help people get their second chance at providing for their families and communities. Education can make all the difference in whether those who have been involved with the justice system are able to chart a new path, rather than be defined by their past.

As the mother of a formerly incarcerated son, and as someone who has committed my life to uplifting and empowering my community, I understand first-hand the profound impact higher education in prison programs can have. I want these resources available to anyone’s son or daughter who is serving their time and hoping to make a meaningful impact upon release using the education and skills they built.

New York is already a national leader in this effort. Higher education programs are a partnership between campuses across the state and the NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. Because many campuses — including many SUNY campuses — are located near correctional facilities, these collaborations are natural and effective. Today, universities have a presence in 36 state prisons.

The instruction participants receive is identical to what universities provide on their campuses. Courses are taught by professors, students are held to the same academic standards, and their coursework leads to the same degrees. Faculty frequently note that their justice-involved students are among the most motivated in their classrooms, often outperforming traditional students.

But we must build on momentum to bring higher education programs to every one of the 41 prisons. Equally important, we must improve transfer pathways so that students can continue their studies without disruption if they are transferred before completing a degree. Navigating credit transfers, complex paperwork, or a lack of support services too often derails students at a critical moment. Accomplishing this requires sustained state investment in higher education in prison programs, including funding in this year’s state budget.

The results that will follow investment in expansion are undeniable. Students report that pursuing higher education while incarcerated gives them hope, direction, and a pathway to careers they could not otherwise access. Research consistently shows that higher education in prison reduces recidivism, improves job placement, saves taxpayers money, and strengthens public safety.

New York should be proud to lead the way on college-in-prison programs. But true leadership requires constant progress. We must continue to expand access, strengthen support systems, and make higher education in prison a cornerstone of public safety and community development across our state.

Hooks serves in the New York State Assembly, representing the 35th district.