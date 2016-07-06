Letter: IDNYC is valuable

A municipal identification card on display during a press conference as Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the launch of IDNYC. Photo Credit: Cliff Lipson / Marvel / HBO

In response to the June 24 column, “Can I see some ID? Your IDNYC is no good here,” I write to underscore the value of IDNYC to the more than 800,000 New York City residents who have signed up so far.



They have obtained over 350,000 free memberships to the city’s finest cultural institutions. And they have used their IDNYC to save thousands in prescription drugs and connect to health care; engage important government services like schools and law enforcement; get discounts on groceries; and open bank and credit union accounts.



This is why one out of 10 city residents already has an IDNYC. Call 311 and say “IDNYC” to make an appointment, or visit nyc.gov/IDNYC.



Nisha Agarwal, Commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs

