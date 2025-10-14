Op-Ed | How Mamdani can be a class act for NYC students

When the federal government shutdown threatened to derail a field trip for eighth graders from Zeta Charter Schools in the Bronx, something remarkable happened.

A group of students, eager to explore the halls of power in Washington, D.C., found their path blocked by closed doors. But instead of sending them home disappointed, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, whose district includes parts of the Bronx, stepped in. She didn’t just say hello to them – she personally led them on a tour of the Capitol – and turned what could have been a major letdown into a civics lesson they will never forget.

What struck me about this moment wasn’t just the generosity of her gesture, but the spirit behind it. AOC didn’t see “charter students” or “public school students.” She didn’t ask what kind of classroom they came from. She simply saw young people from the Bronx, full of questions and hopes for the future, who deserved to see the people’s house with their own eyes.

In a city where education debates are too often defined by an “us versus them” mentality, this moment was a powerful reminder that our children deserve better. They deserve leaders who embrace them all – whether they attend a traditional public school, a charter school, or any other option available to their families.

This is the lesson New York’s leaders, including Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani as our city’s likely next mayor, ought to take to heart. He has an opportunity to lead with the same inclusive vision that AOC modeled. Mr. Mamdani can champion solutions that expand opportunities for every public school student, no matter where they are enrolled.

This isn’t a small matter. Today, more than 150,000 students in New York City attend public charter schools. That’s roughly 15 percent of all public school students in the five boroughs, and the vast majority are children of color. About 92 percent of charter students are Black or Latino, and nearly 80 percent come from low-income families. These families aren’t looking for a political fight. They’re simply searching for schools that meet their children’s needs and open doors of opportunity.

For too long, our city’s education conversation has been defined by division. We are asked to choose sides: are you “for” charter schools or “against” them? But that’s the wrong question. The right question is: are we for kids or not? Are we willing to fight for every child in this city to have a great education, regardless of what kind of public school they attend?

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez answered that question with her generous actions. By welcoming those Bronx eighth graders into the Capitol, she didn’t let politics dictate who belonged. She showed us what it looks like to see young people in all their humanity and potential.

Now, we need that same spirit at City Hall. We cannot allow old arguments to hold us back. If progressive values mean anything, they must mean equity, opportunity, and dignity for all students. That requires rejecting stale divisions and embracing bold ideas that deliver for families – more excellent schools, more choices that work for parents, and more pathways to success for children who have too often been denied them.

This is the dialogue I look forward to continuing with our city’s next mayor. We need a reset: a new conversation that recognizes our shared responsibility and our shared hopes for New York City’s kids. If the eighth graders who toured the Capitol with AOC can leave feeling inspired about what’s possible, then surely we, too, can rise to the occasion.

At the end of the day, these aren’t “charter kids” or “district kids.” They are New York City kids. They are our kids. And they deserve leaders who will see them, embrace them, and fight for them – together.

Crystal McQueen Taylor is CEO of the advocacy group Students First NY