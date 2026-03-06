Op-Ed | It’s time to finally modernize the State Environmental Quality Review Act

For years, we have worked within the machinery of city planning, climate policy, and housing policy. We have seen up close how our zoning maps, development rules, and plans shape who is exposed to climate risk and who is protected from it. Those lines on a map are not neutral; they are the product of decades of policy choices that have all-too-often concentrated environmental burdens in communities of color and working-class neighborhoods, while insulating wealthier neighborhoods.

At first glance, our organizations look very different. At Urban Ocean Lab, we research and develop climate policy tools for coastal cities, focused on the nearly 50 million people that call a coastal city their home and the unique challenges that local climate policymakers are navigating in a moment of federal retrenchment on climate. At Open New York, we mobilize people statewide to fight for abundant, diverse housing that helps lower rents and makes housing more affordable for everyone.

So what do we have in common? A strong desire to make New York a fairer, more resilient, and more just place.

To start, if we’re going to be serious about climate, then we must ensure land use changes aren’t seen as just a narrow technical exercise but as an important tool for both climate action and racial justice. Exclusionary zoning rules that prevent dense, affordable and mixed-income housing from being built in certain neighborhoods is not just a housing problem; it is a climate problem. It is a climate – and moral – imperative that we allow more people to live in the neighborhoods that are well-connected to transit, have lower climate risk, and have access to parks and other social infrastructure that are not only critical during extreme weather events but also support social cohesion year round.

Enabling more dense infill housing in the most well-resourced, low climate risk neighborhoods is a key piece to meet this imperative. Allowing more well-designed, higher-density housing near transit and services reduces vehicle miles traveled and lowers greenhouse gas emissions. It also ensures that we’re planning for the future of our coastal communities and our affordable housing stock. Coastal communities across the country are facing a housing shortage. The compounding effects of coastal flooding, intensifying storms, and sea level rise mean that our housing and climate agenda are inextricably connected.

So what is one solution that will help? Modernization of New York’s State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA).

SEQRA was written in an era when smokestacks and new sprawling highways threatened landscapes and communities with no public recourse. At its heart, it was a corrective, a necessary brake against environmental devastation that we saw in the 1960s and 70s. To prevent environmentally destructive projects from being built, the law was engineered to require lengthy reviews and allowed anyone to sue to block any project. Today, our climate crisis calls for us to build a new world of climate infrastructure: clean energy, infill housing in areas that have low flood risk exposure, and clean water resources. SEQRA sits awkwardly athwart those efforts, leaving us to face a new climate reality with the same tools that were built in the 1970s.

Today we face a different set of urgent needs: lowering utility bills through clean energy deployments, building homes near transit so families aren’t pushed to the edge of the region, modernizing commuter rail so people can get to work without long trips, and fortifying shorelines and infrastructure against the intensifying storms and heatwaves that have become our new normal. The paradox we confront is that the current process sometimes preserves the status quo precisely when the status quo is what hurts New York. Public opinion bears this out: New Yorkers, from all over want a government that delivers results. Polling shows broad support for SEQRA reform across geographies and parties, with many voters explicitly linking modernization to solutions for housing affordability, rising utility costs, and decaying infrastructure.

Some will say these changes are risky, but this neglects the greater risk: inaction. Every year a rooftop solar project sits idle, every year a resilient infrastructure project is delayed, every year a hundred homes that would be affordable near transit do not get built, we lock in more emissions, higher costs, and more displacement. Reform is not a shortcut; it is a commitment to better governance. In addition, modernizing SEQRA will allow more people to live close to downtowns, shorten commutes and ensure people spend less time driving or in traffic. All told, modernization is going to ensure people live better lives.

New York has a history of leading, of balancing preservation with transformation, of building systems that serve the many rather than the few. Modernizing SEQRA is an effort to ensure our laws meet the moment. If we want cleaner air, safer streets, affordable homes, and a livable climate, we must have a review process that protects the environment while allowing responsible projects to proceed.

As our Governor and State Legislature negotiate the State Budget in the coming weeks, the choice before us is stark but simple. We can let a law written for another time dictate the pace of everything we build, or we can update our rules so they deliver the future New Yorkers have already said they want. We should choose to build that future, responsibly, thoughtfully, and without unnecessary delay.

Daphne Lundi is Managing Director of Urban Ocean Lab and a former Deputy Director at the NYC Mayor’s Office of Climate and Environmental Justice.

Annemarie Gray is Executive Director of Open New York; prior to that, she was a Senior Policy Advisor in City Hall, where she oversaw land use and housing policy.