Op-Ed | New York City values, New York City strong

New York City has a long and eventful history. Over 400 years, we have had our ups and downs. But throughout, New Yorkers’ resiliency has prevailed and our city’s fundamental values have remained constant. We are stronger because of our diversity. Every single person who decides to build their life here becomes part of our city’s economy and vibrant culture. We are all New Yorkers together: anything that affects one of us, affects us all.

We know that the present moment is one of great change and that there may be heightened anxiety among many of our communities. I want to reassure you: our city’s government and its hundreds of thousands public servants are here for you, working around the clock. Please continue to make use of the many resources that New York City offers.

To our immigrant communities: continue to send your children to school, seek medical care, and report crimes for the safety and wellbeing of yourself, your family, and New Yorkers at large.

New York City’s commissioner at the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs (MOIA) is working directly with immigrant communities to make sure they know what their rights are when dealing with federal immigration enforcement. Please see MOIA’s website for help with questions you may have and to familiarize yourself with guidance.

Our city is a place where all New Yorkers can be themselves — regardless of where you come from, the language you speak, your religion, gender, or sexual identity. We stand with our immigrant communities, as well as our entire LGBTQ+ community, including trans and gender nonconforming New Yorkers. For more information and support for yourself or your loved ones, please see our Unity Project.

In addition to teaching our kids to read and write, New York City Public Schools helps foster respect and acceptance among our youth through our inclusive curriculum. Our schools offer instruction to young people regardless of immigration status. You can apply for 3-K and Pre-K as well as entrance to other grades now. As the summer approaches, we are continuing with our Summer Youth Employment Program, which offers paid work experience to youth between the ages of 14 and 24. The deadline to apply is February 28. Please apply now.

Our city’s strength and resiliency is also affected by the health of each and every New Yorker. As we saw during the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccines help prevent the spread of disease and keep us all safe. Regardless of insurance or immigration status, New Yorkers of all ages can receive key immunizations or low or no cost. These include vaccines for COVID-19, the flu, polio, and measles. Make an appointment today and keep your loved ones and our city safe.

Women’s health care continues to remain a priority. For those who need reproductive care, safe, confidential, and legal abortion services are available by calling 1-877-692-2482 or by visiting the Health Department’s Abortion Access Hub.

Don’t forget that the many changes going on around us can be stressful. That is why our city offers free online therapy for teens ages 13 to 17 through TalkSpace. And New Yorkers of all ages can call 988 to receive free, confidential mental health care for anxiety, depression, crisis counselling, substance use, and more.

Among the many reasons New York City remains the greatest city in the world is our diversity, our respect for each other, and our tolerance for those who are different from us. I want to remind you that discrimination is illegal in New York City. Our state constitution and City Charter forbids discrimination on the basis of gender, race, age, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, origin, creed, military status, citizenship, religion, or disability.

Please be kind and respectful toward your neighbors and expect the same kindness and respect for yourself. I have faith in our great city to become even stronger and more resilient as we continue to be a beacon of hope and a place where people from all over the world and all walks of life come to build a new life.