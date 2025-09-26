Op-Ed | New York needs leaders who stand with detectives, not against public safety

When I speak about the work of NYPD Detectives, I remind people that we’re all on the same team. It’s not about the name on the back of the jersey — DEA, PBA, SBA, LBA or any other acronym. It’s about the name on the front: New York. Every union, every cop, and every New Yorker who genuinely cares about safe streets is part of the team. Because public safety is the foundation of everything else in this city.

That’s why an apology from Zohran Mamdani for his 2020 remarks about the NYPD means nothing. There isn’t a detective or any rank in the NYPD that believes for a second that he’s sincere. Remember, when he was on social media sitting behind a keyboard and offending those of us in blue, New York’s Finest were risking their lives every day chasing down violent criminals and protecting the streets of our city.

Let’s be clear: Mamdani wants to defund the police, legalize prostitution, and expand laws that already turn courtrooms into revolving doors for violent offenders. If he gets anywhere near City Hall, the consequences for public safety in New York City will be devastating.

And the danger doesn’t stop at the five boroughs. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman proudly touts his county as one of the safest in the nation. But if Mamdani has his way in City Hall, that safety will be gone. Criminals don’t respect borders. When prostitution is legalized, when disorder is ignored, when violent offenders are cut loose, the spillover hits every neighboring community. Long Island and Westchester will need to build a wall to keep Mamdani’s chaos from spilling over.

Unfortunately, Mamdani isn’t the first politician to treat law enforcement as a punching bag while chasing headlines. Former Governor Andrew Cuomo wrote the playbook. His record is a master class in betraying cops, detectives, and the New Yorkers we serve.

Let’s count the ways:

• Bail reform: Cuomo rammed it through in 2019 despite warnings from law enforcement and prosecutors, and New Yorkers have suffered the consequences ever since.

• Repeal of 50-a: Cuomo tore down vital protections that shielded cops and detectives from having their personnel records weaponized. He endangered us and our families with the stroke of a pen.

• Congestion pricing: A cash grab disguised as policy, further punishing working New Yorkers while doing nothing to fix public safety or transit.

• Pension tiers: Cuomo left detectives and other officers stuck in unfair Tier 4, 5, and 6 systems, while refusing to enhance Tier 2, 2a, 3, and 3a.

• Disrespect: Cuomo is the only governor in New York State history who never attended the annual Police Memorial ceremony. Think about that. Every year, families of the fallen gather to honor their loved ones — and Cuomo couldn’t be bothered to show up.

That’s his legacy. A governor who built his brand on being “tough,” but when it came to standing with law enforcement, was nowhere to be found.

Mamdani wants to go even further. Cuomo broke the system with bail reform. Mamdani would smash what’s left by making New York City a sanctuary for criminals, pimps, and predators. And that’s who our Governor just endorsed. When elected leaders do something right, I’ll say so — but when they worry about votes over the safety of our union members and risk our city, I won’t stay quiet. No one should.

New Yorkers can’t afford leaders who use cops as scapegoats. Detectives don’t get to pick and choose when to show up. We don’t bend with the political winds. We show up every day, on every case, for every New Yorker. That’s what being on the same team means.

And that’s the standard New Yorkers should demand — not only from their next mayor but from Albany too. Because this isn’t just about city politics. It’s about a culture in state government where too many lawmakers stick their finger in the air to see which way the political wind is blowing, and then stick their middle finger up at the cops and the people we protect.

The mayoral race gives New Yorkers a chance to demand better. A chance to reject Mamdani’s anti-police and anti-public safety poison and to reject Cuomo-style betrayal. We need leaders who will row in the same direction as detectives, fellow unions, and the millions of New Yorkers who want nothing more than safe streets for their families.

It’s time to put Team New York first. And if you want to lead this city, get on the team or get out of the way!

Scott Munro is president of the NYPD Detectives Endowment Association representing 21,000 active and retired NYPD detectives.