Op-Ed | Nourishing the next generation together

August is National Breastfeeding Month, a time to celebrate and support one of the most natural and powerful ways to give babies the healthiest possible start in life. As women who have dedicated our careers to caring for mothers, babies, and families, we have seen firsthand the life-changing impact of breastfeeding—for both parent and child.

Breast milk is more than food. It is a complete source of nourishment designed specifically for each baby’s needs. From the first drops of colostrum to the months and years that follow, breast milk delivers vital nutrients, antibodies, and hormones that help babies grow stronger, healthier, and more resilient. Research consistently shows that breastfeeding can reduce a child’s risk of infections, asthma, obesity, and certain chronic illnesses later in life. For mothers, it can lower the risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and breast and ovarian cancers.

Yet while the benefits are clear, we know breastfeeding can also be challenging. Many mothers struggle with physical discomfort, latching difficulties, concerns about milk supply, or lack of workplace accommodations.

Not to mention many are balancing the demands of recovery, childcare, and returning to work, often without the support they need to continue breastfeeding. These barriers can make the journey feel overwhelming, especially for first-time mothers.

That’s where Joseph P. Addabbo Family Health Center’s WIC program comes in. Our mission is to walk alongside mothers, offering the guidance, tools, and encouragement that make a difference. WIC provides breastfeeding knowledge through events, one-on-one counseling with breastfeeding experts as well as peer counselor support nutrition education, along with referrals to healthcare and community resources, and more.

Recently, we hosted a special event at our Arverne Annex in honor of National Breastfeeding Awareness Week. New and expectant mothers joined us for live nutrition demonstrations, easy recipe ideas, giveaways, and fun-packed activities—all designed to create a supportive, welcoming environment for families. Events like these are about more than information; they are about building community and reminding parents that they are not alone.

Whether you breastfeed exclusively, combine breastfeeding with formula, or rely on donor milk, our goal is to ensure that every baby receives safe, nourishing care and every mother feels supported in her choices.

As healthcare providers and community advocates, we believe breastfeeding is a public health priority and a personal experience worth protecting. If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or caring for a young child, we invite you to connect with our WIC program.

JPAFHC and WIC are here to help you navigate your breastfeeding journey, celebrate your successes, and give your child the healthiest start possible because we believe that when we support mothers, we nourish the future.