Tackling NYC’s food insecurity: Why students need more than education to thrive

With fall upon us and New Yorkers preparing for upcoming holidays, the stark reality remains: thousands of students and families across New York City continue to face food insecurity every day. According to the latest data from Feeding America, 1.4 million New Yorkers are facing food insecurity, and 1 in 4 children do not know where their next meal will come from.

For many families, the challenge is not just putting food on the table but deciding whether to sacrifice meals in order to cover rent, transportation, or other essentials. According to a 2025 report from the Office of the New York State Comptroller, the food price index is still over 25 percent higher than it was in 2019. With prices climbing, that impossible choice is becoming even harder to make. And when a child comes to school hungry, they struggle to focus, learn, and thrive in the classroom.

Programs like New York Edge – the city’s largest provider of school-based afterschool and summer programming across all five boroughs and Long Island – are increasingly stepping in to address this critical need. Alongside enriching opportunities in STEM, sports, arts, and more, New York Edge operates food pantries in neighborhoods considered food deserts to help reduce food insecurity among students and families. No young person should bear the weight that comes with wondering when their next meal is and if it will be enough to sustain them.

While these programs have helped alleviate financial burdens for many families, the need for increased funding has only grown with rising grocery costs stretching budgets to a breaking point. As parents and caregivers continue to face mounting pressure from inflation, ensuring that these families have reliable support and access to essential resources is more critical now than ever. Unfortunately, funding for organizations like New York Edge are often restricted from food spending.

Pantries across the city provide more than basic food and supplies; they are lifelines for students and families who lack affordable access to nutritious meals and essentials. They give parents peace of mind knowing that their children will have reliable, high-quality nourishment. And for students, these free resources provide the energy and stability they need to maintain positive physical and mental-wellbeing necessary for building bright futures.

In 2024, New York Edge expanded its food pantry footprint with the opening and renovation of three food pantries at our school sites in Queens, Manhattan and The Bronx – outfitted with industrial-grade refrigeration and storage spaces.

As harvest season arrives, a time traditionally associated with growth, holiday feasts and gratitude, it’s important to recognize that not all families have that abundance. From supporting your local food pantries to volunteering at community food drives, we can work together to fight childhood hunger. To directly contribute to our pantries, please visit our Amazon Wish List here. By advocating for greater food equity, we can turn this season into one of hope for our youth and families.

Rachael Gazdick is the CEO of New York Edge, the largest provider of school-based afterschool and summer programming in New York City and on Long Island.