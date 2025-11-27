Op-Ed | $60M saved for NYC’s small businesses, but we need our holiday heroes!

As we approach this year’s Small Business Saturday, it’s more important than ever for New Yorkers to think about where we do the shopping that matters most for our celebrations. Every local purchase made during the holiday season is a vote for a vibrant New York where mom-and-pop stores and local entrepreneurship can thrive. When you walk into a neighborhood shop or place a holiday order with a local vendor, you’re choosing to invest in our communities through businesses that make our city unique and contribute to our collective economic future.

Consider visiting a location where you can see and appreciate the merchandise up close, like Queens Diamond and Jewelry, owned by Sameer Maharajan. This small business brings the beauty of South Asian craftsmanship to the heart of Jackson Heights, where Sameer says the key to success is simple: community. Or grace your holiday table with the freshest ingredients from markets that have operated for generations, like Raskin’s Fish Market in Crown Heights. Shlomo Raskin and his brother devote themselves to meeting the community’s demand for fish sold with the highest standards of Jewish kosher and culinary traditions. On Staten Island, neighborhood restaurants like Sarahi Marquez’s San Jeronimo Restaurant and Bakery in Port Richmond host holiday gatherings and provide gift certificates for customers to share their flavors with friends and family.

The New York City Department of Small Business Services (SBS) works relentlessly to empower and uplift neighborhood entrepreneurs like Sameer, Shlomo, and Sarahi. One point of proof is in the savings: since 2022, our NYC Business Express Service Team has helped small business owners save over $60 million in fines and fees, reducing time, stress and complexity so they can focus on providing their very best to you. But local government support alone can’t keep our treasured mom and pop stores afloat. Community support and consumer choices are critical.

Fortunately for our city, new research confirms that small business shopping has real personal appeal. According to a recent poll of 2,000 U.S. adults, nearly 44 percent of holiday shopping is done at small businesses, and a third of respondents said they make more than half of their seasonal purchases from local shops. What’s more, 72 percent said the holidays simply wouldn’t be the same without their favorite small establishments, and 84 percent acknowledged their importance to community vibrancy. This data underscores a powerful truth: shopping small is a pleasure and a privilege.

Shopping local is also reliable. Many neighborhood businesses have planned ahead – navigating tariffs and manufacturing locally to ensure their shelves are fully stocked for the season. That means you can skip the stress of last-minute shipping and find what you need right in your community. And thanks to investments from neighborhood organizations, Business Improvement Districts (BIDs), and borough Chambers of Commerce, commercial corridors across the city are glowing with seasonal lighting, festive installations, holiday markets, and special events that make holiday shopping inviting for everyone.

Every dollar spent at a neighborhood business matters: 70 cents of each one remains in our communities, as business owners pay their teams, purchase ingredients and supplies, and contract with other businesses. In fact, the 183,000 small businesses across the five boroughs employ nearly half of our city’s workforce. That’s why SBS created “Shop Your City,” a set of interactive maps that make it easier than ever to discover neighborhood retailers, eateries, markets, and service providers. Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift, a holiday meal, or a place to celebrate, Shop Your City helps you find local gems that reflect the diversity, culture, and creativity of every borough.

So, this holiday season, commit to shopping small and local. And consider driving further awareness of the business you love by using social media, leaving positive reviews for them on platforms like Yelp and Google, or joining local holiday events and celebrations to boost the entrepreneurs that make your community unique.

Neighborhood businesses bring their very best for every holiday, and they make New York City’s neighborhoods shine year-round. But this season, they need their heroes — the New Yorkers who choose to shop with intention, celebrate locally, and support the entrepreneurs who work tirelessly to serve their communities.