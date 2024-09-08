Op-Ed | Is the shy Jewish voter this election’s sleeping giant?

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Heading into the 2024 Presidential election, the non-partisan Teach Coalition and Honan Strategy Group recently partnered to explore the mindset of Jewish voters. We sought to understand the levels of political engagement among this voting bloc with the upcoming anniversary of the October 7th terrorist attacks and rising anti-Semitism domestically and internationally.

To understand this mindset, we conducted public opinion polling among 800 self-identified Jewish voters in two critical geographies – the swing state of Pennsylvania and swing congressional districts in New York state – districts; 1,4,17,18,19, and 22.

The results: Jewish voters are highly politically engaged and ready to cast what could be decisive ballots on Election Day.

However, we also uncovered a noteworthy trend. Likely due to the rise of anti-Semitism, Jewish people are reluctant to say they are Jewish.

In our initial calls, 92% of those called from a voter file of likely Jewish surnames reported being something other than Jewish in terms of their religious identity. While it is possible that this subset with Jewish-sounding surnames was not actually Jewish, we believe this is representative of a larger issue at play.

As we witnessed this spring on college campuses, Jewish students were singled out and targeted – regardless of their opinions about Israel – and there was significant anecdotal evidence of Jews going into hiding literally and figuratively. Our polling has now quantified that.

We assert that just as there have been “shy” Trump voters, we are today picking up “shy” Jewish voters – those who are willing to participate in our polling calls, but refuse to self-identify to our callers as Jewish.

Only by altering the introduction of the script to communicate that we were polling the Jewish community about issues they are facing, could we get many more of the Jewish voters – 800 for the purposes of our polling – to actually self-identify as being Jewish, creating a “safer environment” for them to pronounce their Judaism.

Overcoming that hurtle, here’s what we found:

56% of Pennsylvania Jewish voters say the events of Oct. 7 have made them much more likely to vote in November as do 66% of Jewish voters in the New York swing congressional seats.

67% of Pennsylvania Jewish voters say that the rise of anti-Semitism makes them more likely to vote, as do 67% of Jewish voters in the New York swing congressional seats.

76% of Pennsylvania Jewish voters say that the outcome of the 2024 Presidential election is very or somewhat important as do 75% of Jewish voters in the New York swing congressional seats.

Why this matters: Jewish voters are a relatively small group nationally, but are very politically engaged and have a lot of political influence in key states and congressional districts that could well decide who controls the White House and Congress – even if they are reluctant to tell pollsters they are Jewish.

President Biden won Pennsylvania by 80,000 votes in 2020 and President Trump won it four years earlier by 45,000 votes. By our estimates, there are roughly 300,000 Jewish voters in Pennsylvania – setting them up to be a potentially decisive voting bloc. Our polling found that the Presidential race in Pennsylvania is almost evenly divided among Jewish voters with 49% for Vice President Harris and Trump getting 42% of the vote – a margin for Democrats that is considerable off from how this bloc voted nationally just 4 years ago.

Similarly, five of the New York key swing congressional races were decided in the 2022 midterm elections by less than 5,000 votes and another swing seat was decided by less than 10,000. Our estimates indicate there are 23,000 to 82,000 Jewish voters in each one of these districts – plenty of voters to decide an election.

And, turnout among Jewish voters has been robust in recent Primary elections.

Our work helped turn out 58% of eligible Jewish voters in Westchester in the June 16th New York Congressional Primary between George Latimer and Jamaal Bowman. Jewish voters represented 1 out of every 4 ballots cast overall, including 35% of the early ballots cast.

With more Jewish voters likely to cast a ballot in November post-Oct. 7 and the rise of anti-Semitism, turnout among Jewish voters is expected to be at an all-time high – and these voters could prove to be decisive.

Candidates taking the Jewish vote for granted may well go down to defeat.

Maury Litwack is the Founder and CEO of the Teach Coalition. Bradley Honan is CEO & President of Honan Strategy Group, a Democratic polling and data analytics company.