Op-Ed | The proof congestion pricing is working is in the rails

Almost one year since implementation, the list of projects funded by congestion pricing keeps growing. This week, the MTA Board will award a contract to install modern signals on the A and C lines in Brooklyn and Queens – from High Street all the way to Ozone Park. This work also includes accessibility upgrades at five stations – Parsons Blvd (F) , Briarwood (E/F), Gates Av (J/Z), Bryant Park-42 St (B/D/F/M), and 5 Av (7).

The impact of these projects, once completed, is obvious to riders. Replacing our existing 100-year-old signals with modern equipment means less time spent praying your train starts moving again soon while sitting in tunnels or delayed in stations. Meanwhile the additional ADA stations are yet more proof that this MTA is addressing the needs of economically-challenged populations in our City: seniors, parents with young children, and of course, people with disabilities.

These are real improvements that resonate with riders. Our most recent customer survey last month found that 67% of respondents were satisfied with the subway overall – the highest percentage since the Pulse tracker began in 2022. And we know what’s going to move the needle further: 41% said more reliable service would increase their rating.

Meat and potatoes investments like new signals and train cars and upgrades to power, structure, and resiliency – the core of MTA’s 2025-2029 Capital Plan – will enable us to keep improving on-time performance (OTP), which has also been on the upswing, along with ridership. We just had our best November since the pandemic, with 84.4% of trains running on time. And on December 4, we carried a record 4.63 million riders, six percent higher than this time last year.

It’s no surprise these gains coincide with service increases on the A and L lines that are reducing wait times for more than weekday riders. F and M customers are also benefitting from the line swap we made permanent last week to increase capacity and untangle a chronic choke point near Queens Plaza.

There’s no end-of-year slowdown happening at the MTA. Thanks to support from Governor Hochul and the resources that congestion pricing has brought to our capital program, we’re just getting started.