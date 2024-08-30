Op-Ed | The ‘Safe Hotels Act’ will be harmful for newcomers

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

As not only a small business owner, but as a representative of a vibrant and growing Ukrainian community within the hotel industry, I know first-hand that New York City has long been a beacon of hope and opportunity for people from around the world.

Intro 991, the so-called “Safe Hotels Act” proposed by City Council Member Julie Menin last month, has the potential to crush that hope while eliminating the opportunity offered to our nation’s newcomers by companies like mine.

Since 2022 alone, we have welcomed over 50,000 new residents from places like Ecuador, Colombia, Guatemala, India, Pakistan, and Ukraine. I myself came to this country on May 15, 2015, as a single mother of two, fleeing the war in my homeland, Ukraine.

Within a month’s time, I managed to get my children enrolled in school and daycare, secure their health insurance, and find a job at a hotel—my dream job, given my background in human resources and my passion for hospitality. What started with offering housekeeping and cleaning services in one hotel has now grown into a network of 11 hotels across Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Queens, and a community of 200,000 people who rely on the services I provide – keeping New York City’s hotels pristine and offering well-paying, stable careers to those who need them, including many immigrant women who could not get another job. My colleagues and I take tremendous pride in what we do.

Through my business, I am a vital link in a network that helps newcomers integrate and thrive in our city. From health insurance and bank accounts to job applications and social services, my role extends far beyond that of an employer. My business keeps many, who like me came to New York City to find opportunity and hope, afloat and secure at a time when stable careers are few and far between. We have more than 600 employees now, and we hope to grow.

Intro 991 threatens to undermine this network, potentially creating barriers that would negatively impact our community and destabilize what I and so many other subcontractors have worked hard to build. If passed, it would force every hotel in New York City to fire their subcontracted employees, putting thousands of hardworking men and women out of work and the well-being of their families at serious risk.

This is not just about jobs or businesses—this is about the people we serve and support every day. The services we provide help individuals and families rebuild their lives and contribute positively to our city – preserving the cleanliness and high quality of our hotels for all visitors to enjoy. This bill will not only block us from carrying out the honest work we do throughout New York City, but shatter the livelihoods of so many people who came to New York City to seek out better lives and the promise of the American dream.

I urge the City Council to consider the livelihoods this bill will harm and to reject Intro 991. We need to ensure that our policies reflect the inclusive spirit of New York City and support our growing and diverse community rather than creating unnecessary obstacles to safety and security.

Ms. Rudenko is the Director of Operations at a Brooklyn-based hotel cleaning subcontractor.