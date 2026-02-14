Op-Ed | It’s time to bring updated transit to Harlem

Residents of East Harlem’s El Barrio have waited 80+ years for the Second Avenue Subway. The Trump administration could force them to wait even longer as it withholds federal funding for regional infrastructure projects – over an alleged naming issue, no less. It’s outrageous, it’s unfair, and the MTA – backed by Governor Hochul – won’t stand for it.

We’re at a pivotal moment for the project sixth months after awarding our largest-ever tunneling contract back in August. This latest freeze out from Washington won’t force us to stop work immediately – unlike the Gateway Tunnel project – but if the promised funds aren’t restored by March, it will impede awarding of a related contract to start digging out station caverns at 106th and 125th Streets.

This is money New Yorkers have paid to the feds with the expectation it will make its way back here to pay for New York projects. You’d be hard pressed to find a more worthy investment than Second Avenue Subway Phase 2 (SAS2), which will not only benefit 100,000 daily riders with new service but also create 70,000 jobs.

So, my message to Washington is simple – get out of the way and let us deliver.

This MTA has spent years building its current reputation as one of the nation’s top-tier infrastructure developers, dedicated to saving time and money. Our approach for SAS2 – informed by the lessons of Phase 1 – is already saving $1.3 billion dollars in taxpayer money.

On-time and on-budget is becoming our standard operating procedure – the Park Avenue Viaduct project is trending 21 months ahead of schedule and $94 million under budget; reconstruction of the Grand Central Train Shed – the bridge right over the tracks carrying 98% of Metro-North trains that literally holds up Park Avenue – is coming in $20 million under budget for Phase 1, with $70 million in private contributions secured for Phase 2; and new elevators are being installed systemwide four times faster than in the past, including 10 completions in 2025 alone.

It’s safe to say the MTA is ready to put SAS2 on an express track, with a potential Phase 3 following soon after, if Governor Hochul’s proposal to further extend Q train service along 125th Street to Broadway moves forward.

We want to deliver better transit for today’s Harlemites, not their grandchildren. The Trump administration should stop holding them hostage and get on board.